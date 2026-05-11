Flashy campus lady, ALICE RIANGA, found murdered and her body dumped in a forest, barely 2 weeks after CONNIE GITHINJI’s murder at Kileleshwa Airbnb (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - Alice Rianga, a second-year student at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, has been found murdered and her body dumped in a forest, days after going missing.

According to reports, Alice went missing on Thursday under unclear circumstances.

Her photos were shared on social media as family, friends and fellow students desperately searched for her.

Unfortunately, the frantic search came to an end after her body was found dumped in a forest in Bondo.

Her death comes barely two weeks after another university lady identified as Connie Githinji was murdered at an Airbnb in Kileleshwa, raising concerns about the safety of ladies who meet strangers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST