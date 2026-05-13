PHOTO!! Have You Seen Her? Hunt for Kasarani woman, JULIAN MWANGI, accused of killing her househelp after finding her in bed with her husband







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Detectives are pursuing a woman identified as Julian Mwangi, who is suspected of fatally stabbing her househelp before fleeing.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect returned home unannounced and found her husband with the househelp in their matrimonial bed.

Police say a violent altercation ensued, during which the suspect picked up a knife and stabbed the househelp.

Both Julian and her husband are said to have fled the scene shortly after the incident, leaving behind their young child.

The child is currently under protection as investigations continue.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt for the suspect, while a photo of the murder suspect has been widely circulated on social media to aid in tracing her whereabouts.

Police are urging anyone with information that may assist in the arrest of the suspect to report to the nearest police station.

Scene of the crime video>>> below

The immediate neighbor a Rwandan national has narrated everything she heard and saw. It's scary guys.



Tonight in Kasarani, two families will sleep in darkness without a mother.



One child is under police protection in Sunton after witnessing the unthinkable. A five year old boy… pic.twitter.com/gnJEVlp6Cx — 𝙋𝘼𝙐𝙇 (@ouma_neko) May 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST