KALENJIN man returns home unannounced and catches another man with his wife - “Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu” (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - A chaotic scene was witnessed after a Kalenjin man returned home unannounced, only to find another man having “mechi” with his wife in their matrimonial home.
In a video shared online, the distraught husband is seen
confronting the suspected mpango wa kando and grabbing him by the neck
while questioning why he was wrecking his marriage.
The heartbroken man could be heard wailing bitterly as he
struggled to come to terms with the betrayal by his wife.
According to reports, the wife fled the scene after being
caught and reportedly switched off her phone, leaving her lover to face the
angry husband alone.
Watch the dramatic video>>> below
A man reportedly returned home only to find another man inside his house with his wife.— Sholla Ard 🇰🇪 (@sholard_mancity) May 12, 2026
People are no longer afraid of destroying families, marriages, or peace.
At this point, loyalty feels like a rare commodity. pic.twitter.com/18OtNugWY8
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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