KALENJIN man returns home unannounced and catches another man with his wife - “Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu” (VIDEO)



Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - A chaotic scene was witnessed after a Kalenjin man returned home unannounced, only to find another man having “mechi” with his wife in their matrimonial home.

In a video shared online, the distraught husband is seen confronting the suspected mpango wa kando and grabbing him by the neck while questioning why he was wrecking his marriage.

The heartbroken man could be heard wailing bitterly as he struggled to come to terms with the betrayal by his wife.

According to reports, the wife fled the scene after being caught and reportedly switched off her phone, leaving her lover to face the angry husband alone.

Watch the dramatic video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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