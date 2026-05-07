Nosy neighbor secretly captures video of a well-endowed LADY in Githurai 44 and alleges she sells “KASUSU’’ online from the comfort of her house - See NYASH! Nairobi Mambo Ni Mengi







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - A social media user has shared a video of a well-endowed lady he claims makes a living by selling “mechi” online from the comfort of her house in Githurai 44.

The man secretly recorded the lady as she came out of her house rocking a figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curves and alleged that she was going to pick up a “client.”

The video has since circulated widely online, attracting mixed reactions from netizens, with many drawn to the lady’s curvy figure.

Githurai 44 is among the densely populated estates in Nairobi where some ladies are involved in the risky trade.

Unlike in the past where such individuals would solicit clients openly on the streets, many now use online platforms and websites to connect with potential customers discreetly.

Watch the video>>> below

She is a KASUSU hawker, aki.... pic.twitter.com/otumGIDdk6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST