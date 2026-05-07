Nosy neighbor secretly captures video of a well-endowed LADY in Githurai 44 and alleges she sells “KASUSU’’ online from the comfort of her house - See NYASH! Nairobi Mambo Ni Mengi

Thursday, May 7, 2026 - A social media user has shared a video of a well-endowed lady he claims makes a living by selling “mechi” online from the comfort of her house in Githurai 44.
The man secretly recorded the lady as she came out of her
house rocking a figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curves and alleged
that she was going to pick up a “client.”
The video has since circulated widely online, attracting
mixed reactions from netizens, with many drawn to the lady’s curvy figure.
Githurai 44 is among the densely populated estates in
Nairobi where some ladies are involved in the risky trade.
Unlike in the past where such individuals would solicit
clients openly on the streets, many now use online platforms and websites to
connect with potential customers discreetly.
Watch the video>>> below
She is a KASUSU hawker, aki.... pic.twitter.com/otumGIDdk6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 7, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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