Reverend KAMOTHO of Ndirangu PCEA Church captured on camera indulging in hard liquor in a nightclub after preaching (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - Reverend Kamotho of Ndirangu PCEA Church has sparked reactions online after a video emerged showing him indulging in hard liquor at a nightclub after a church service.

In the clip circulating on social media, the preacher is seen hanging out with friends in what appears to be a lively entertainment joint.

The group is seen pouring liquor into his glass as they laugh and interact.

The clergyman appeared tipsy in the video and, upon noticing that he was being recorded, attempted to grab the phone from the person filming.

What has surprised many social media users is that the preacher was still dressed in his religious attire, with reports alleging that he had come directly from church after preaching.

Watch the video>>> below

Reverend KAMOTHO of Ndirangu PCEA Church pic.twitter.com/HC34yBH0tO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST