Reverend KAMOTHO of Ndirangu PCEA Church captured on camera indulging in hard liquor in a nightclub after preaching (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 7, 2026 - Reverend Kamotho of Ndirangu PCEA Church has sparked reactions online after a video emerged showing him indulging in hard liquor at a nightclub after a church service.
In the clip circulating on social media, the preacher is
seen hanging out with friends in what appears to be a lively entertainment
joint.
The group is seen pouring liquor into his glass as they
laugh and interact.
The clergyman appeared tipsy in the video and, upon noticing
that he was being recorded, attempted to grab the phone from the person
filming.
What has surprised many social media users is that the
preacher was still dressed in his religious attire, with reports alleging that
he had come directly from church after preaching.
Watch the video>>> below
Reverend KAMOTHO of Ndirangu PCEA Church pic.twitter.com/HC34yBH0tO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 7, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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