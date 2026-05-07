MARION NAIPEI warned to avoid controversial LESBIAN tiktok personality MANZI WA MOMBASA as a netizen links her to BRIAN CHIRA’s death!







Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Marion Naipei has been cautioned by netizens over her growing friendship with controversial TikTok personality, Manzi Wa Mombasa.

Naipei has recently been spotted partying and indulging in alcohol alongside Manzi Wa Mombasa, shortly after leaving Pastor Kanyari’s church.

Her drinking habits have raised concern online, especially after reports emerged that she was rushed to hospital following a night of heavy drinking.

One netizen went further to make serious allegations against Manzi Wa Mombasa, accusing her of encouraging Marion to excessively drink while she remains relatively sober.

The netizen also linked the claims to the late controversial TikToker, Brian Chira, alleging that she may have contributed to his destructive drinking habits.

To support the claims, the X user shared an old video showing Chira appearing heavily intoxicated with a drink in hand while Manzi Wa Mombasa appeared sober.

Brian Chira tragically died on March 16th, 2024, after he was hit by a speeding lorry in a hit-and-run accident along the Ndenderu-Ruaka Road in Kiambu County.

Reports indicated that he had earlier been drinking at a bar in the Gacharage area and was allegedly intoxicated before the fatal incident.

While warning Marion about her new friendship, the concerned netizen wrote:

“This is Manzi wa Mombasa getting Brian Chira completely drunk and wasted until he drank himself to the grave.”

“Now she’s doing it again with Marion Naipei. If you’re observant, you’ll notice she remains largely sober while pushing others to drink until they black out.”

“She seriously needs to be investigated.”

“If Marion doesn’t keep her distance, she could suffer the same fate as Chira.”

This is Manzi wa Mombasa getting Brian Chira completely drunk and wasted until he drank himself to the grave.



Now she’s doing it again with Marion Naipei!



If you’re observant, you’ll see she remains largely sober while pushing her victims to drink until they black out.



She… pic.twitter.com/XG9h4wiXSz — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST