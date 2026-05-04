Netizen reveals how ‘sharp boys’ are scamming unsuspecting Kenyans using fake Jambo Jet website - Ogopa Hawa Vijana!!







Monday, May 04, 2026 - A netizen has raised alarm over a new scam involving fraudsters, popularly known as “sharp boys,” who are targeting unsuspecting Kenyans through a fake Jambojet website.

The scammers have cloned the airline’s official site, luring users with unbelievably low flight offers.

Because the fake platform closely resembles the legitimate one, several Kenyans have fallen victim, booking flights in the hope of taking advantage of the deals, only to later realize they had been defrauded.

On the fraudulent website, most domestic tickets are advertised for as little as Ksh 999, compared to around Ksh 9,800 on the genuine Jambojet platform.

Clearly, these scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST