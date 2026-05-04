See what DAVIS GWARO is doing after preying on LADIES online and luring them to lodgings amid rising cases of femicide - LADIES warned and his PHOTOs paraded







Monday, May 4, 2026 - Ladies have been warned about a man identified as Davis Gwaro, who is being accused in a viral social media post of targeting women online and luring them to lodgings.

According to the post, the suspect approaches women through online platforms before convincing them to meet, mainly around Rongai, where they are reportedly robbed of their phones and money.

The post further claims that he is based in Kiserian and has a pattern of conning unsuspecting women.

It is also alleged that the matter has been reported at Ongata Rongai Police Station, where a statement was recorded and an OB number issued.

See photos of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST