Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Calls for justice continue to grow two years after the brutal murder of 24-year-old Berine Silvia Achieng, whose life was tragically cut short in a shocking femicide case that remains unsolved.
Berine was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Kevin
Nato Nyongesa, in her apartment in Utawala, Nairobi, before her body was
reportedly burnt in an attempt to destroy evidence.
According to friends and family, Kevin had reached out to
Berine requesting a place to stay, and due to her kind-hearted nature, she
agreed to host him at her house, unaware of the danger that awaited her.
Kevin later killed Berine inside her apartment, set the
house on fire, and disappeared without a trace.
Despite the case receiving widespread public attention and
even being featured on NTV’s Murder
Tapes, the suspect has never been arrested, leaving family and
friends frustrated as they continue demanding justice.
Those close to Berine say the pain of losing her remains
fresh, especially knowing that the man accused of taking her life is still walking
free.
One of her friends emotionally recounted how they attended
both primary and secondary school together, describing Berine as a young woman
full of dreams and potential whose future was cruelly stolen.
The family and friends are now appealing to members of the public to help trace Kevin Nato Nyongesa by sharing any information, photographs, or details regarding his whereabouts with authorities.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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