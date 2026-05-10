





Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Calls for justice continue to grow two years after the brutal murder of 24-year-old Berine Silvia Achieng, whose life was tragically cut short in a shocking femicide case that remains unsolved.

Berine was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Kevin Nato Nyongesa, in her apartment in Utawala, Nairobi, before her body was reportedly burnt in an attempt to destroy evidence.

According to friends and family, Kevin had reached out to Berine requesting a place to stay, and due to her kind-hearted nature, she agreed to host him at her house, unaware of the danger that awaited her.

Kevin later killed Berine inside her apartment, set the house on fire, and disappeared without a trace.

Despite the case receiving widespread public attention and even being featured on NTV’s Murder Tapes, the suspect has never been arrested, leaving family and friends frustrated as they continue demanding justice.

Those close to Berine say the pain of losing her remains fresh, especially knowing that the man accused of taking her life is still walking free.

One of her friends emotionally recounted how they attended both primary and secondary school together, describing Berine as a young woman full of dreams and potential whose future was cruelly stolen.

The family and friends are now appealing to members of the public to help trace Kevin Nato Nyongesa by sharing any information, photographs, or details regarding his whereabouts with authorities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST