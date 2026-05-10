





Saturday, May 09, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has taken to social media to publicly call out a slay queen she accuses of having an affair with her husband.

In the viral video, the furious woman claims that her husband has not returned home for the last three days, alleging that he has been staying at the young lady’s house.

“That little girl who has kept my husband in her house for the last three days, either you bring my husband back or I’m coming for you,” she warns while wiping sweat off her face after a workout session at the gym.

From her tone, she appeared dead serious and, judging by her gym session, many netizens joked that she was preparing for a confrontation.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some people applauding her for fighting for her marriage while others argued that she should address the issue directly with her husband instead of blaming the alleged side chick.

Watch the video>>> below

Gen sii mna tesa ms bibi za watu hadi wana enda gym pic.twitter.com/1lpNg4XSbP — Mukujin (@Lwangees) May 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST