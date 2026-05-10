Saturday, May 09, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has taken to social media to publicly call out a slay queen she accuses of having an affair with her husband.
In the viral video, the furious woman claims that her
husband has not returned home for the last three days, alleging that he has
been staying at the young lady’s house.
“That little girl who has kept my husband in her house for
the last three days, either you bring my husband back or I’m coming for you,”
she warns while wiping sweat off her face after a workout session at the gym.
From her tone, she appeared dead serious and, judging by her
gym session, many netizens joked that she was preparing for a confrontation.
The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some
people applauding her for fighting for her marriage while others argued that
she should address the issue directly with her husband instead of blaming the
alleged side chick.
Watch the video>>> below
Gen sii mna tesa ms bibi za watu hadi wana enda gym pic.twitter.com/1lpNg4XSbP— Mukujin (@Lwangees) May 8, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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