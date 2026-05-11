Motorbike-riding thugs captured on CCTV robbing a foreigner in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi, leaving him shaken (VIDEO)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a foreign man was accosted by two motorbike-riding thugs in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi and robbed.

In the video, the man is seen standing by the roadside using his phone, unaware that the thugs are trailing him.

The suspects move closer to him and snatch his phone before speeding off on the motorbike.

The victim, visibly shaken, is then seen attempting to run after the thugs, but they quickly disappear from the scene.

The incident has once again raised concerns over rising cases of phone snatching involving criminals using motorcycles in Nairobi.

Watch the footage>>> below.

Are we helpless from these guys? pic.twitter.com/syRQkxvqut — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST