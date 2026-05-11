Human-Wildlife Conflict! A hyena spotted roaming in Syokimau, causing fear among residents (VIDEO)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - Residents of Syokimau were left in fear after a hyena was spotted roaming in the area, sparking concerns over rising human-wildlife encounters in the outskirts of Nairobi.

In a video shared online, the wild animal is seen wandering around the residential estate as some residents who were driving in a vehicle record the unusual scene.

The incident has caused panic among residents, with many expressing safety concerns, especially for children.

Such cases of wildlife straying into residential areas have occasionally been reported in Nairobi’s fast-growing suburbs, which border natural habitats and wildlife corridors.

Watch the video>>> below

Huko Syokimau mambo ni live



This hyena was spotted this morning pic.twitter.com/65Llg3lcvz — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST