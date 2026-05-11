Human-Wildlife Conflict! A hyena spotted roaming in Syokimau, causing fear among residents (VIDEO)

Monday, May 11, 2026 - Residents of Syokimau were left in fear after a hyena was spotted roaming in the area, sparking concerns over rising human-wildlife encounters in the outskirts of Nairobi.
In a video shared online, the wild animal is seen wandering
around the residential estate as some residents who were driving in a vehicle
record the unusual scene.
The incident has caused panic among residents, with many
expressing safety concerns, especially for children.
Such cases of wildlife straying into residential areas have
occasionally been reported in Nairobi’s fast-growing suburbs, which border
natural habitats and wildlife corridors.
Watch the video>>> below
Huko Syokimau mambo ni live— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 11, 2026
This hyena was spotted this morning pic.twitter.com/65Llg3lcvz
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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