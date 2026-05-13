Media personality KAMENE GORO explains deep meaning behind her latest tattoo (PHOTO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Media personality, Michelle Kamene Goro, has revealed the powerful story behind her newest tattoo, a design that captures her harrowing health journey earlier in 2026.

The tattoo features four dates inscribed in Roman numerals, each representing a milestone in her hospital experience.

Kamene explained that the dates mark the day she was admitted, the day she underwent surgery, the day she developed pneumonia, and the day she was finally discharged.

Though each memory is painful, she views them as life-changing.

“They may not be the best memories, but I never want to forget them because of how they changed my life,” she shared.

Her health struggles began in November 2025 but worsened dramatically in January 2026.

Doctors warned her that she had only a narrow 12-hour window between life and death.

Kamene described the ordeal as terrifying yet transformative, admitting that she had been sick for months without realizing how serious her condition had become.

“In January 2026, I almost died,” she recalled, emphasizing how close she came to losing her life.

Despite the trauma, Kamene chose to immortalize the experience through ink, turning her scars into symbols of resilience.





The Kenyan DAILY POST