LADY calls out her deadbeat MUBABA for abandoning their kid - Claims he called her while in a lodging with her own sister! Ogopa Wanaume







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - A woman has publicly accused her “mubaba” of abandoning their child and neglecting his parental responsibilities.

The disgruntled lady shared her frustrations on a newly-created Facebook group dedicated to exposing absentee fathers.

In her emotional post, she claimed that the man has failed to provide financial and emotional support for their child despite several attempts to reach out to him.

According to her, the situation became more painful after their child fell ill and was admitted to hospital.

The woman alleged that she contacted the man seeking urgent financial assistance to help cater for the child’s medical expenses, but he ignored her pleas.

She further claimed that instead of responding positively to the emergency, the man later called her while spending time in a lodging with her own sister, something that left her shocked and devastated.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST