Linda Mwananchi condemns President RUTO’s planned address to Tanzanian Parliament - “Betrayal of the People’







Monday, May 04, 2026 - The Linda Mwananchi movement has slammed President William Ruto’s planned official visit to Tanzania, where he is expected to address the country’s Parliament.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 4th, the group questioned the timing of the trip, arguing that it comes amid heightened scrutiny of Tanzania’s political climate and the treatment of opposition figures following last year’s elections.

“Whereas the two countries have enjoyed good neighbourly relations over the years, this visit coming hot on the heels of recent grave happenings in Tanzania is not only a betrayal of the people of Tanzania but also a betrayal of the fundamental principles of democracy and freedom that we Kenyans hold dear,” the statement read.

The team accused Tanzanian authorities of orchestrating a flawed electoral process, citing violence, arrests, kidnappings and intimidation of opposition supporters.

They noted that the main opposition party, CHADEMA, was barred from participating, while its leader, Tundu Lissu, faced treason charges in what they termed a “farcical trial.”

Linda Mwananchi further referenced the African Union Election Observer Mission, which concluded that the polls failed to meet AU principles and international standards.

The group maintained that Ruto’s visit risks legitimising what they described as an undemocratic regime, insisting that Kenya should stand firmly for democratic values across the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST