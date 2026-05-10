LADY raises an alarm over a suspicious Subaru car registration number, KCV 538 D, which sped off with an unconscious woman in Kasarani (VIDEOs)







Saturday, May 9, 2026 - A concerned woman has shared a disturbing account involving a suspicious Subaru vehicle that sped off with an unconscious lady in Kasarani, Nairobi.

According to the eyewitness, the incident happened along Seasons Road at around 4 AM as she was headed home from work.

The woman claimed that she noticed a Subaru vehicle registration number KCV 538D parked by the roadside with its lights on, prompting her to move closer and check what was happening inside.

Upon peeping through the car, she allegedly spotted a lady seated in the passenger seat who appeared unconscious, alongside a man seated behind the wheel.

The eyewitness said the woman did not seem to be in her right state of mind, while the man acted in a suspicious manner, raising concerns about the lady’s safety.

Alarmed by the situation, the witness said she attempted to seek help from security guards manning nearby buildings, but they failed to take the matter seriously.

She also tried to alert passersby and inform them that the woman inside the vehicle appeared vulnerable, but according to her narration, no one seemed willing to intervene.

The man reportedly drove off at high speed after realizing that the witness had become suspicious and was trying to attract attention.

The concerned lady has since reported the matter at Kasarani Police Station, as calls grow for authorities to investigate the incident and establish the welfare of the woman who was inside the vehicle.

Listen to her narration>>> below

KCV 538 D huko Kasarani.... pic.twitter.com/hWGZucJhH2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 9, 2026

KCV 538 D pic.twitter.com/yFq25P2Oe8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST