Senator RICHARD ONYONKA’s family’s controversial lifestyle revealed after his mother’s death - Hii Familia Ni Moto Ya Kuotea Mbali (LOOK)







Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka’s family background has become the subject of online discussion following the recent death of his mother.

According to reports circulating on social media, Onyonka’s mother reportedly separated from his father, the late Zachary Onyonka, who served as the MP for Kitutu Chache North, before later getting married to another man identified as Joseph Omoke.

Despite remarrying and starting another family with Omoke, she retained the Onyonka name from her first marriage.

Reports further claim that Richard Onyonka remained under the care of his father after the separation, while his mother raised another family elsewhere.

At the same time, the outspoken Senator’s personal life has sparked a buzz after it emerged he has more than 5 wives, side chicks and multiple children.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST