Senator RICHARD ONYONKA’s family’s controversial lifestyle revealed after his mother’s death - Hii Familia Ni Moto Ya Kuotea Mbali (LOOK)

Saturday, May 9, 2026
- Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka’s family background has become the subject
of online discussion following the recent death of his mother.
According
to reports circulating on social media, Onyonka’s mother reportedly separated
from his father, the late Zachary Onyonka, who served as the MP for Kitutu
Chache North, before later getting married to another man identified as Joseph
Omoke.
Despite
remarrying and starting another family with Omoke, she retained the Onyonka
name from her first marriage.
Reports
further claim that Richard Onyonka remained under the care of his father after
the separation, while his mother raised another family elsewhere.
At the same time, the outspoken Senator’s personal life has
sparked a buzz after it emerged he has more than 5 wives, side chicks and
multiple children.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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