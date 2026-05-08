KING’EI, the highway robber shot dead during failed carjacking, reportedly came from a wealthy family - His mother frequently bailed him out after arrests







Friday, May 8, 2026 - More details continue to emerge about King’ei, the notorious highway robber who was accidentally shot dead by one of his accomplices during a failed carjacking incident along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

According to information shared by a social media user claiming to know the deceased personally, King’ei reportedly came from a well-off family based in Kinyambu.

The source alleged that his mother, identified as “Ndinda,” owns several businesses, including a cereals wholesale shop, a chemist, and rental properties in the area.

The social media user further claimed that despite getting arrested over criminal activities, King’ei would often secure his release after his mother intervened and bailed him out.

“Every time he was arrested, his mother would go and get him out of police custody,” part of the message stated, with the user blaming the family for shielding him from facing the consequences of his actions.





The Kenyan DAILY POST