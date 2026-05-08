LADY reveals why she won't be changing her surname when she gets married!





Friday, May 08, 2026 - A lady has sparked conversation online after firmly rejecting the tradition of women changing surnames upon marriage.

In her viral post, she wrote: “I am not changing my surname because of marriage.”

“Unless your surname carries tangible social or professional value that meaningfully impacts opportunities, I see no compelling reason to adopt it.”

She added, “Otherwise, I respectfully find the idea unnecessary.”

Her stance comes at a time when netizens are debating whether adopting a husband’s surname after marriage should be seen as a genuine expression of love and commitment, or simply an outdated tradition.





The Kenyan DAILY POST