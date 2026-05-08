LADY reveals why she won't be changing her surname when she gets married!

Friday, May 08, 2026
- A lady has sparked conversation online after firmly rejecting the tradition
of women changing surnames upon marriage.
In her viral post, she wrote: “I am not changing my surname because of
marriage.”
“Unless your surname carries tangible social or professional value
that meaningfully impacts opportunities, I see no compelling reason to adopt
it.”
She added, “Otherwise, I respectfully find the idea
unnecessary.”
Her stance comes at a time when netizens are debating whether adopting a husband’s surname after marriage should be seen as a genuine expression of love and commitment, or simply an outdated tradition.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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