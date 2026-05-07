Kenyan LADY dies barely 2 months after wishing her father death on X - Leaves burial instructions to family







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - A Kenyan lady identified as Liana on X has died under mysterious circumstances, barely two months after a controversial post in which she publicly wished for her father’s death.

Liana sparked reactions online in February after commenting on a post by another X user who had announced the death of her father.

In her shocking response, Liana said she wished her own father would die soon.

Her comment attracted criticism and debate among social media users at the time.

Fast forward to May, reports circulating online indicate that Liana has passed away under unclear circumstances.

Before her death, she reportedly sold all her household items and moved back home to stay with her family.





She also handed over all her savings to her mother and informed relatives that she was preparing to start a new job in Kisumu within a few weeks.

According to reports, Liana had recently been expressing frustration with her friends, claiming that most of them were fake and saying she only wanted to spend time with family.

In a chilling twist, she reportedly gave instructions on where she wanted to be buried before her untimely death.

Her sudden demise has sparked emotional reactions and speculation online, with many netizens revisiting her past social media posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST