I regret having kids - 24 year old beautiful KIKUYU single mother, BEATRICE MUTHONI, cries out as finances take a toll on her (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - Beatrice Muthoni, a 24-year-old Kikuyu single mother, has shared an emotional video online where she opens up about regretting having children at a young age, citing overwhelming financial and emotional pressure.

In the video, Beatrice narrates how life has become difficult after her baby daddy disappeared, leaving her to raise their two children on her own.

She further explains that one of her children is under lifetime medication, a situation that has placed a heavy burden on her finances and emotional wellbeing.

Visibly emotional, Beatrice says she often feels overwhelmed and struggles to cope with the responsibilities of single motherhood without support.

She used the moment to warn young women against rushing into motherhood or having children with the wrong partners, saying her life has never been the same since.

“Things changed completely for me… I have to do everything alone,” she is heard saying in the video>>>

Who told you to open your legs for him when you were not ready to give birth pambana na hali yako!!! pic.twitter.com/iOaoRuZqmu — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) May 7, 2026

See her photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST