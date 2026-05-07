Anakula Bibi Za Watu - Bungoma County worker exposed as a notorious homewrecker as photos of him with different women emerge

Thursday, May 7, 2026 - Drama has erupted online after a staff member at Bungoma County was exposed as an alleged homewrecker.
The man, who appears polished, is reportedly a records
keeper at the County.
He is said to lure women using his charming and well-groomed
demeanor, with claims emerging that he has a particular preference for
married women.
Reports circulating online further allege that he has a habit of impregnating women and abandoning them, leading to accusations that he is a deadbeat father.
See his photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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