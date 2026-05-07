Anakula Bibi Za Watu - Bungoma County worker exposed as a notorious homewrecker as photos of him with different women emerge







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - Drama has erupted online after a staff member at Bungoma County was exposed as an alleged homewrecker.

The man, who appears polished, is reportedly a records keeper at the County.

He is said to lure women using his charming and well-groomed demeanor, with claims emerging that he has a particular preference for married women.

Reports circulating online further allege that he has a habit of impregnating women and abandoning them, leading to accusations that he is a deadbeat father.





See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST