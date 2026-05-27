KELVIN THUO exposed for conspiring with his mother to inherit his wealthy father while he is still alive - Ogopa WaKIKUYU! This mzee is going through hell







Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - Fresh allegations have emerged online against Kelvin Thuo following the ongoing family dispute involving his wealthy father, who claims his life is in danger.

Kelvin was accused of conspiring with his mother and aunt to inherit his father while he is still alive.

According to a vocal X user, the businessman was summoned to Mwiki Police Station before being abducted under unclear circumstances.

Kelvin, his mother, and his aunt were behind the plot, with claims that Kelvin was the one driving the vehicle involved during the abduction.

It was also alleged that the aunt bribed an individual identified as “Mbugua,” resulting in Kelvin reportedly being assigned two police officers.

Kelvin and his mother also attempted to pressure the businessman into surrendering all his properties to them.

“You appear determined to inherit from your father while he is still alive,” part of the post reads.

The allegations surfaced shortly after Kelvin attempted to respond to his father’s claims that his life was in danger by describing the matter as a complicated family issue involving alcoholism, health struggles and family drama.

“This is a deep rooted issue that revolves around family drama, alcoholism and battles with health issues,” Kelvin said in an earlier social media post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST