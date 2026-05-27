KELVIN THUO exposed for conspiring with his mother to inherit his wealthy father while he is still alive - Ogopa WaKIKUYU! This mzee is going through hell

Wednesday, May 27,
2026 - Fresh allegations have emerged online against Kelvin Thuo following
the ongoing family dispute involving his wealthy father, who claims his life is
in danger.
Kelvin was accused of conspiring with his mother and aunt to
inherit his father while he is still alive.
According to a vocal X user, the businessman was summoned to
Mwiki Police Station before being abducted under unclear circumstances.
Kelvin, his mother, and his aunt were behind the plot, with
claims that Kelvin was the one driving the vehicle involved during the
abduction.
It was also alleged that the aunt bribed an individual
identified as “Mbugua,” resulting in Kelvin reportedly being assigned two
police officers.
Kelvin and his mother also attempted to pressure the
businessman into surrendering all his properties to them.
“You appear determined to inherit from your father while he
is still alive,” part of the post reads.
The allegations surfaced shortly after Kelvin attempted to
respond to his father’s claims that his life was in danger by describing the
matter as a complicated family issue involving alcoholism, health struggles and
family drama.
“This is a deep rooted issue that revolves around family drama, alcoholism and battles with health issues,” Kelvin said in an earlier social media post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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