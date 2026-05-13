“Carry yourself with respect and dignity” - ALICE RIANGA’s father’s last message to her on WhatsApp before she was murdered revealed







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - New details have emerged in the tragic death of 20-year-old Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) student, Alice Riang’a, including a heartfelt final WhatsApp message sent by her father shortly before she was reported missing and later found dead in Bondo, Siaya County.

Alice’s father had forwarded to her a short video clip on WhatsApp advising young women on the importance of dignity, caution and self-respect.

Alongside the clip, he added a simple but emotional line: “Carry yourself with respect and dignity.”

What appeared at the time to be a routine fatherly reminder has now taken on a deeply painful meaning following the discovery of his daughter’s body in the Barkowino area, where it was found by women collecting firewood.

Investigators say Alice had been reported missing days before the grim discovery.

Her last known movements are now the subject of an active police investigation led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), with officers piecing together her communications, contacts and location history.

Bondo Sub-County Police Commander, Robert Aboki, confirmed the discovery of the body and said detectives had launched a full inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death.

A Tanzanian gold dealer, identified as Maximillian John Madeni, has since been arrested in connection with the case as investigators probe possible links.

The Kenyan DAILY POST