“Carry yourself with respect and dignity” - ALICE RIANGA’s father’s last message to her on WhatsApp before she was murdered revealed

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - New details have emerged in the tragic death of 20-year-old Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) student, Alice Riang’a, including a heartfelt final WhatsApp message sent by her father shortly before she was reported missing and later found dead in Bondo, Siaya County.
Alice’s father had forwarded to her a short video clip on
WhatsApp advising young women on the importance of dignity, caution and
self-respect.
Alongside the clip, he added a simple but emotional line:
“Carry yourself with respect and dignity.”
What appeared at the time to be a routine fatherly reminder
has now taken on a deeply painful meaning following the discovery of his
daughter’s body in the Barkowino area, where it was found by women collecting
firewood.
Investigators say Alice had been reported missing days
before the grim discovery.
Her last known movements are now the subject of an active
police investigation led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI),
with officers piecing together her communications, contacts and location
history.
Bondo Sub-County Police Commander, Robert Aboki, confirmed
the discovery of the body and said detectives had launched a full inquiry into
the circumstances surrounding her death.
A Tanzanian gold dealer, identified as Maximillian John
Madeni, has since been arrested in connection with the case as investigators
probe possible links.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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