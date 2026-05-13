I have 6 children and 5 baby mamas - Celebrated actor ROBERT AGENGO opens up on fatherhood and why he won't marry







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Celebrated Kenyan actor, Robert Agengo, has offered fans a rare and candid glimpse into his personal life, speaking openly about fatherhood and his unconventional views on marriage.

Appearing on the Alex Mwakideu TV YouTube channel, the veteran actor revealed that he is a proud father of six children from five different mothers.

“I have 6 children, the first born is in college and the two last borns were born in 2019, though they are not twins,” Agengo shared, even showing the tattoos on his left hand where he has inscribed their names.

One mother has two children with him, while the remaining four each have different mothers.

With a touch of humor, he described his situation as having “five firstborns,” since five women each had their first child with him.

“I have one second born and 5 first borns. It is just life. There is no specific system; I can only speak for myself,” he added.

Despite his large family, Agengo was clear that marriage is not in his plans.

He believes living separately from his partners helps maintain peace, noting that constant proximity often leads to unnecessary friction.

For him, the current arrangement is more sustainable.

From his humble beginnings in 2004 at the Kenya National Theatre and earning as little as 700 shillings as a film extra, Agengo has since appeared in acclaimed productions such as Netflix’s The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, the award-winning 40 Sticks, and popular TV series like Zora and Sue na Jonnie.





The Kenyan DAILY POST