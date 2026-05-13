Actor PASCAL TOKODI addresses claims his ex-wife GRACE EKIRAPA left him 'homeless and broke', unveils his 'Mzungu MUMAMA' (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Actor and musician, Pascal Tokodi, has finally responded to swirling rumours linking him romantically to his manager, after anonymous claims surfaced online suggesting that she had been financially supporting him.

Pascal was previously married to former TV presenter, Grace Ekirapa.

They tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2020 but their marriage crumbled soon after with claims emerging that Tokodi couldn’t offer Grace the lifestyle she wanted.

The two have since maintained a peaceful co-parenting relationship for their daughter, AJ.

Speculation began when an anonymous message alleged that Pascal was dating his manager, identified as Cee, and she had helped him secure a house in Karen after his split.

“Pascal is dating Cee, his manager… she has been supporting him financially and was the one who got him his Karen house after Grace left him broke and homeless,” the message read.





Pascal, however, dismissed the allegations with humour.

In a playful video, he introduced an elderly woman as the supposed “sponsor” behind his lifestyle.

“Today I’d like to officially put those rumours to rest. My manager has absolutely nothing to do with it. The person responsible…” he joked, unveiling his so-called “Mzungu Mumama.”

He captioned the clip>>>: “Breaking news, tend to your grass; mine is none of your concern.”

Though the couple never publicly revealed the reason for their breakup, speculation pointed to financial strain and lifestyle differences.

PASCAL TOKODI addresses claims his ex-wife GRACE EKIRAPA left him 'homeless and broke', unveils his 'Mzungu MUMAMA' pic.twitter.com/8Yczg5zEAp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST