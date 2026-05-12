Calm Before the Storm! VIDEO captures young man flaunting his BMW M2 before horrific Kiambu Road crash left the multimillion car written off (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - A video has emerged showing a young man proudly flaunting the ill-fated BMW M2 that was later written off following a grisly accident along Kiambu Road.

In the video, the owner is seen showing off the flashy high-performance vehicle and its keys while bragging about acquiring the luxurious car.

“My brother, when you get that first Ksh 2 million, buy a BMW M2,” he is heard saying as he proudly displays the guzzler.

Sadly, it did not take long before the vehicle was involved in a serious crash and completely written off.

Fortunately, the occupants reportedly survived the accident, thanks to the car’s advanced safety features.

How it started.

What a sad ending for this guy!



This is the BMW https://t.co/EEKwnMgbfZ pic.twitter.com/JHGkvtDZg1 — Wa Kanuthu (@Kaluluu) May 11, 2026

How it ended.

The Kenyan DAILY POST