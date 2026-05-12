Calm Before the Storm! VIDEO captures young man flaunting his BMW M2 before horrific Kiambu Road crash left the multimillion car written off (VIDEOs)

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - A video has emerged showing a young man proudly flaunting the ill-fated BMW M2 that was later written off following a grisly accident along Kiambu Road.
In the video, the owner is seen showing off the flashy
high-performance vehicle and its keys while bragging about acquiring the
luxurious car.
“My brother, when you get that first Ksh 2 million, buy a
BMW M2,” he is heard saying as he proudly displays the guzzler.
Sadly, it did not take long before the vehicle was involved
in a serious crash and completely written off.
Fortunately, the occupants reportedly survived the accident,
thanks to the car’s advanced safety features.
How it
started.
What a sad ending for this guy!— Wa Kanuthu (@Kaluluu) May 11, 2026
This is the BMW https://t.co/EEKwnMgbfZ pic.twitter.com/JHGkvtDZg1
How it ended.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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