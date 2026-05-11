“Don’t get too close” - President RUTO’s bodyguard captured on camera harassing Nyanza leaders during his visit to Maseno School (VIDEO)

Monday, May 11, 2026 - A member of President William Ruto’s elite security team was captured on camera confronting Nyanza leaders, among them Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, during the President’s visit to Maseno School.
In a video shared online, the leaders are seen standing next
to the President’s jet while talking in low tones.
President Ruto is also seen nearby engaging Energy
Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi in a conversation.
At one point, Ruto’s bodyguard moves closer and instructs
the leaders to move away from the President.
The leaders appeared embarrassed as they complied with the
instructions.
Watch the video>>> below
One of the President’s security officers was seen telling Nyanza leaders that they were not allowed to get too close to the President. Tell him tunataka pawa pic.twitter.com/svckrIyXJl— 𝗩𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗱 (@vinguard254) May 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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