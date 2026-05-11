“Don’t get too close” - President RUTO’s bodyguard captured on camera harassing Nyanza leaders during his visit to Maseno School (VIDEO)



Monday, May 11, 2026 - A member of President William Ruto’s elite security team was captured on camera confronting Nyanza leaders, among them Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, during the President’s visit to Maseno School.

In a video shared online, the leaders are seen standing next to the President’s jet while talking in low tones.

President Ruto is also seen nearby engaging Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi in a conversation.

At one point, Ruto’s bodyguard moves closer and instructs the leaders to move away from the President.

The leaders appeared embarrassed as they complied with the instructions.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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