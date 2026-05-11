Heavily intoxicated matatu driver confronted by angry passengers and nearly beaten up after causing an accident (VIDEO)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a matatu driver was confronted by angry passengers after causing an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The passengers had boarded the matatu, which plies one of the city routes, unaware that the driver was heavily intoxicated.

Along the way, he lost control of the vehicle and almost caused a fatal accident.

In a video shared online, furious passengers are seen confronting the driver and demanding to know why he was risking their lives.

“Unataka kutuua,” one passenger is heard saying in the background.

The rogue driver, who was seen pleading for mercy as passengers surrounded him, was heavily drunk and did not have a driver's license.

Watch the video>>> below

Heavily intoxicated matatu driver confronted by angry passengers pic.twitter.com/pozD4JyX6i — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST