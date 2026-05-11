A heavily intoxicated medical practitioner at Embu Level 5 Hospital captured on camera asking for a bribe from a patient (VIDEO)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - A medical practitioner attached to Embu Level 5 Hospital is on the spot after he was captured on camera asking for a bribe from a patient while under the influence of alcohol.

The video was secretly recorded by a man who had taken an ailing relative to the facility.

In the clip, the practitioner, who works in the orthopedic section, is heard demanding Ksh 2,400 to attend to the patient.

The man accompanying the patient explains that he is facing financial difficulties, prompting the medic to reduce the amount to Ksh 1,200.

The video>>> has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling on the County Government to investigate the incident and take disciplinary action over claims of misconduct and reporting to work while intoxicated.

They found a heavily intoxicated medical practitioner at Embu Level 5 Hospital who openly asked for bribes. This has raised concerns about the mental health and well-being of medical professionals in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/bJAab8AaF3 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST