He likes them curvy!! Netizens react as comedian Dr. OFWENEKE’s weds, DIANA INGOSI, in a lavish traditional ceremony (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Kenyan comedian and media personality, Sande Bush popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke, has officially tied the knot with Diana Ingosi in a dazzling traditional wedding that lit up social media.

The intimate ceremony, held on May 9th, brought together close friends, family, and notable celebrities.

Taking to social media, Diana confirmed the union with a heartfelt post, proudly reintroducing herself as Mrs. Diana Sande.

“From girlfriend to wife. From Mr. to Mrs., let me reintroduce myself. Mrs Diana Sande.” She wrote.

The celebration followed Ofweneke’s public acknowledgment of Diana as his wife during an Isukuti festival appearance in April, making this wedding a natural next step in their love story.

However, some netizens have playfully noted Ofweneke’s admiration for curvy women, drawing comparisons to his ex-wife, Niccah The Queen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST