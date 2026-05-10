Kenyan LADY confesses to bewitching her Baby Daddy and celebrates his woes - Anazurura Thika Kama Mwendawazimu







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has sparked an online buzz after claiming that she used witchcraft against her baby daddy for failing to provide child support.

In a post shared in a newly-formed Facebook group where women discuss absentee fathers, the lady alleged that her baby daddy has not been taking care of their child since 2019.

She further claimed that despite repeatedly reaching out to him for support, he would give excuses and delay responsibility, saying he was still looking for a job.

In the same post, she shockingly alleged that she later visited a witchdoctor and took action against him.

She went on to claim that the man, who is reportedly a university graduate from Mount Kenya University, is now jobless and spends most of his time loitering in Thika.

Check out the post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST