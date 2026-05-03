Former Migori Senator, BEN OKELLO’s wife sells mandazi in a roadside kibanda to survive after her husband’s death (PHOTOs)

Sunday, May 3, 2026 - Former Migori Senator, Ben Okello
Oluoch’s wife, Hellen Oluoch, is running a roadside kibanda to make ends meet
years after her husband passed on.
Ben Okello Oluoch was a well-known Kenyan radio presenter
turned politician.
He rose to fame through his charismatic voice on stations
like KBC and Ramogi FM, where he entertained and informed audiences across the
Nyanza region for years.
In 2017, he successfully contested and won the Migori County
Senate seat on an ODM ticket, marking his entry into national politics.
However, his tenure was short-lived as health challenges
emerged soon after he was sworn in.
He spent much of his time in and out of hospitals battling a
serious illness.
In June 2018, Oluoch passed away at MP Shah Hospital in
Nairobi after battling throat cancer.
He was a polygamist with four wives and over 25 children.
On Friday, May 1st, Uriri
Constituency MP, Mark Nyamita,
disclosed that one of Oluoch’s widows is engaged in work many would not have
associated with a former politician’s wife.
Nyamita stopped at Kanyimach and visited the stall where the
widow sells mandazi.
Images shared online show the MP assisting her as she
prepares the snacks on a pan in a modest structure made of corrugated iron
sheets.
Several residents gathered around as Nyamita interacted with her during the visit.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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