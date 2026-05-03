Former Migori Senator, BEN OKELLO’s wife sells mandazi in a roadside kibanda to survive after her husband’s death (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 3, 2026 - Former Migori Senator, Ben Okello Oluoch’s wife, Hellen Oluoch, is running a roadside kibanda to make ends meet years after her husband passed on.

Ben Okello Oluoch was a well-known Kenyan radio presenter turned politician.

He rose to fame through his charismatic voice on stations like KBC and Ramogi FM, where he entertained and informed audiences across the Nyanza region for years.

In 2017, he successfully contested and won the Migori County Senate seat on an ODM ticket, marking his entry into national politics.

However, his tenure was short-lived as health challenges emerged soon after he was sworn in.

He spent much of his time in and out of hospitals battling a serious illness.

In June 2018, Oluoch passed away at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi after battling throat cancer.

He was a polygamist with four wives and over 25 children.

On Friday, May 1st, Uriri Constituency MP, Mark Nyamita, disclosed that one of Oluoch’s widows is engaged in work many would not have associated with a former politician’s wife.

Nyamita stopped at Kanyimach and visited the stall where the widow sells mandazi.

Images shared online show the MP assisting her as she prepares the snacks on a pan in a modest structure made of corrugated iron sheets.

Several residents gathered around as Nyamita interacted with her during the visit.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST