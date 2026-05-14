Father Abraham! 35-year-old Kenyan man, RAS FARUK, celebrates his 8 baby mamas (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A 35-year-old Kenyan man identified as Ras Faruk Ogange celebrated his eight baby mamas on Mother’s Day, leaving social media buzzing.

Ogange shared photos featuring his baby mamas alongside their children, sending them messages of appreciation and wishing them good health, happiness and long life.

The self-proclaimed Rastafari enthusiast is said to be actively involved in the lives of all his children, often sharing moments with them on social media.

Netizens praised him for co-parenting positively and maintaining healthy relationships with all his children’s mothers, especially at a time when cases of men abandoning their children continue to rise in different parts of the country.





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The Kenyan DAILY POST