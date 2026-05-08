Drama as a Kenyan LADY goes to her ex-boyfriend with police officers to collect her items after break up - See how the cops tried to harass him (VIDEO)







Friday, May 08, 2026 - A Kenyan man has shared a video capturing the dramatic moment his ex-girlfriend arrived at his house accompanied by police officers to collect her belongings following their breakup.

In the video, the man is seen questioning the officers and asking them to identify themselves as he records the confrontation.

However, the officers started threatening him, prompting him to stand his ground and insisted that he had every right to film while inside his own house.

The man also demanded that his ex-girlfriend provide proof that the items she intended to take actually belonged to her.

At one point, the woman attempted to collect some utensils from the kitchen, but the man objected, claiming he was the one who purchased them and challenging her to prove otherwise.

He further accused the lady of using police officers to intimidate him and help her cart away household items.

The incident has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens weighing in on the messy drama and disputes that often follow bitter breakups.

Watch the video>>> below

LADY storms her ex-boyfriend’s house with police officers and carts away household items, claiming she bought them pic.twitter.com/6yS2AOJ5ex — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST