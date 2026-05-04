DJ KROWBAR shares emotional final PHOTO of his children with their mother, JOYCE WANJIRU, in hospital







Monday, May 04, 2026 - Gospel DJ, Karumba Ngatia, popularly known as DJ Krowbar, has moved Kenyans online after sharing an emotional photo capturing the last time his three children, Toria, Riri and Imani, saw their mother, Joyce Wanjiru Karumba, alive.

The photo, taken inside a hospital room, shows Joyce lying in bed with a gentle gaze fixed on her children.

One child leans close, resting a hand near her, while the others sit quietly on colourful plastic chairs.

The moment turned out to be a final goodbye as Joyce Wanjiru passed away on Monday, January 26th, 2026 after complications following a kidney transplant in 2025.

The family had openly shared their journey, raising awareness and support for her treatment, leaving behind a legacy of courage and devotion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST