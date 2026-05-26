Controversial Kenyan cross dresser, KELVIN KINUTHIA, reveals plans to have two kids in future - “They Will Be From Me”







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan cross‑dresser and digital content creator, Kelvin Kinuthia, has revealed his hopes of becoming a parent someday.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, May 26th, 2026, Kinuthia said he envisions having two children in the future.

When pressed on how the journey might unfold, he laughed off the question, admitting that he hasn’t figured it out yet.

“Hio time ikifika tutajua sijajua aki,” he said.

On the gender of his future children, Kinuthia stressed that he is open to any outcome.

“Mwenye Mungu ataleta,” he remarked, adding that whether he has a boy, a girl or both, he would embrace them fully.

Asked how he would feel if his children turned out like him, he simply stated.

“Si ni wao, why judge someone?”

This revelation comes shortly after Kinuthia spoke about frustrations with his official Identification Card.

In a previous post, he confessed that reactions to his ID have become draining, with people often questioning his identity.

“Nikama tutabadilisha jina za ID, juu weeeh, guys am suffering, mimi nataka munisaidie, nani anajua kwenye naweza enda kubadilishia ID kwa sababu huku unapeana ID alafu mtu anakuuliza, na yako iko wapi?” he said.

Known for his bold feminine looks, wigs, nails, makeup and stylish outfits, Kinuthia said the mismatch between his appearance and his official name has fueled confusion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST