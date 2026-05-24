Controversial gospel singer, RINGTONE APOKO, sparks reactions with bold views on marriage and single mothers







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan gospel singer, Alex Nyachonga Apoko, better known as Ringtone, has sparked conversation with his outspoken views on marriage and single mothers.

Speaking in an interview with Milele FM, the Pamela hitmaker revealed that he is open to marrying a single mother, but only under specific conditions.

Ringtone explained that at his current stage in life, he now sees children as blessings rather than burdens.

“Kwa ile age nimefika nimerealise watoto ni blessings, ukiona mtu anaona watoto ni mzigo bado hajafaulu kimaisha na kufaulu kimaisha si ati kuwa na pesa mingi ni wakati akili yako imefunguka,” he said.

He stressed that those who view children as inconveniences have not fully understood life.

Ringtone disclosed that he could accept a single mother with one, two or even up to four children, but anything beyond that would not fit his personal preference.

He further shared his dream of building a large family with up to seven children.

“Mke nitakae mpata watoto saba ni lazima alafu mimi niko open minded, nikipata msichana ako na mtoto mmoja nitamkubali, mwenye ako na watoto wawili nachukuwa, na wa mwisho ni mwenye ako na watoto wanne nachukuwa alafu naongezea watatu wanakuwa saba,” he explained.

He added that he is now ready to settle down with a God‑fearing, prayerful woman.

“Sahi nahitaji kusettle sasa natafuta millennial mmoja ama Gen Z… Mimi natafuta dem mwenye ni God‑fearing, prayerful mwenye anaombanga seven times in a day na ako tayari kupata watoto saba,” he disclosed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST