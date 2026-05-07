Danced with Death a Couple of Times!! Rapper KING KAKA recalls near death ordeals as he celebrates 39th birthday

Thursday, May 07,
2026 - Veteran Kenyan rapper, Kennedy Ombima, popularly known as King Kaka,
has celebrated turning 39 with a birthday message that reads like a survival
script.
Reflecting on his journey, the celebrated artist revealed
how he has “danced with death” more than once, recalling near‑fatal experiences
and a mysterious illness that nearly claimed his life.
Taking to Instagram, King Kaka, born on May 7th,
1987, described his life as a movie and announced that he is working on a book
to document his story.
“The King is Born. 7th May 1987. Writing a Book
and it feels like a movie. Danced with death a couple of times, dined with life
and living in the destiny that was placed upon me,” he wrote.
Adding, “God, I am grateful for another year to witness your
blessings. Happy Bornday to Mr. Invincible.”
The rapper’s reflections come against the backdrop of a
harrowing health battle two years ago.
In a recent interview, King Kaka recalled endless hospital
visits, inconclusive tests and the despair of deteriorating health.
“There
was a time I was praying for a disease, wacha nipatwe na kitu ndio waanze
kutreat’,” King Kaka said.
“Everything
was negative, I used to get doctors telling me’ tumetoka grafting and hauna
cancer’, and I would get pissed because I just wanted a disease ndio
tuanze kuitreat,” he stated.
At one point, he admitted to bargaining with God and
preparing for death, even updating his will as his condition worsened.
“There was a time I bargained with God kwa my bed, I was like ‘I know
this is my time and am ready for it,’….” he recalled.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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