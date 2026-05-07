Danced with Death a Couple of Times!! Rapper KING KAKA recalls near death ordeals as he celebrates 39th birthday







Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan rapper, Kennedy Ombima, popularly known as King Kaka, has celebrated turning 39 with a birthday message that reads like a survival script.

Reflecting on his journey, the celebrated artist revealed how he has “danced with death” more than once, recalling near‑fatal experiences and a mysterious illness that nearly claimed his life.

Taking to Instagram, King Kaka, born on May 7th, 1987, described his life as a movie and announced that he is working on a book to document his story.

“The King is Born. 7th May 1987. Writing a Book and it feels like a movie. Danced with death a couple of times, dined with life and living in the destiny that was placed upon me,” he wrote.

Adding, “God, I am grateful for another year to witness your blessings. Happy Bornday to Mr. Invincible.”

The rapper’s reflections come against the backdrop of a harrowing health battle two years ago.

In a recent interview, King Kaka recalled endless hospital visits, inconclusive tests and the despair of deteriorating health.

“There was a time I was praying for a disease, wacha nipatwe na kitu ndio waanze kutreat’,” King Kaka said.

“Everything was negative, I used to get doctors telling me’ tumetoka grafting and hauna cancer’, and I would get pissed because I just wanted a disease ndio tuanze kuitreat,” he stated.

At one point, he admitted to bargaining with God and preparing for death, even updating his will as his condition worsened.

“There was a time I bargained with God kwa my bed, I was like ‘I know this is my time and am ready for it,’….” he recalled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST