Club Video of Kenyan slay queens partying with elderly white men sparks wild reactions - Why do Wazungu like such dark-skinned LADIES? (WATCH)

Monday, May 28, 2026 - A video of petite, dark-skinned Kenyan Slay Queens partying with elderly white men at a club has sparked mixed reactions online.
In the clip, the ladies are seen enjoying themselves
alongside their wazungu partners as they vibe to music in the packed nightclub.
However, the video has triggered debate among netizens, with
some questioning why some elderly white men are often seen dating petite,
dark-skinned women with average looks.
The observation has drawn varied opinions online, with some
social media users claiming that such men prefer less flashy women because they
believe they are easier to influence or control.
Watch the video>>> and reactions below.
Inter-racial LOVE in Kisumu, Kenya.... pic.twitter.com/VHBRW3fMcu— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 29, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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