Nitakupea Number Next Time!! Slay Queen shares VIDEO showing a bold young man hitting on her by the roadside - Kijana Alijaribu lakini wapi! (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 07, 2026 - A Kenyan Slay Queen has shared a video capturing the moment a bold young man attempted to shoot his shot at her.

In the clip, the confident young man approaches the lady and compliments her appearance, to which she casually responds, “Thanks.”

He then asks for her name, and she introduces herself as Sheila.

The guy, who identifies himself as Mike, proceeds to ask for her phone number, but she quickly dismisses the request, saying she already has a boyfriend and added that she will give him the number ‘next time’.

Despite the rejection, Mike persists and asks where she lives.

Sheila, however, brushes him off again with a brief response: “Nakaa tu within.”

Realizing that Mike was not picking up on her lack of interest, she eventually ends the conversation by saying goodbye and walking away.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens praised Mike for his confidence and persistence despite the lady clearly appearing uninterested, while others urged men not to come across as desperate and instead focus on self-improvement, arguing that the right partner will eventually come along.

Watch the video>>> below

Chelsea inajaribu kuingia UCL. Itakua ndoto ya mchana pic.twitter.com/cS3NgsCxP6 — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) May 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST