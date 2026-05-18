Bed to Bed Midfielder ready to retire …. Dr OFWENEKE’s ex-wife, NICAH, wants a husband as netizens unearth her past bedroom PHOTO: Internet never forgets







Monday, May 18, 2026- Struggling gospel singer and Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife, Nicah The Queen, was captured on camera being advised by her teenage daughters to look for a husband.

In the video, one of Nicah’s daughters is heard telling her that she is getting older and needs to have a companion.

The daughters further noted that they will eventually move out and leave her alone in the house, urging her to find someone to keep her company.

“She is single and we are putting her up for sale. She can cook and clean,” the singer’s daughters are heard joking in the video.

Nicah appeared speechless as her daughters lectured her.

As the clip circulated online, some netizens unearthed one of her past bedroom photos, prompting mixed reactions and jokes online, with many saying the internet never forgets.





Watch the video>>> below

Women using their kids to look for husbands? Who would have thought.



This is no longer content, but a cry for help.

Side note: Mama ni uyo mweupe, fine af pic.twitter.com/UEvHFYx7dX — Theuri (@toxyk254) May 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST