Another one Bites the Dust! Singer NADIA MUKAMI announces break up from ARROW BWOY - “I fought so hard but I guess I lost” (STATEMENT)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Kenyan singer, Nadia Mukami, has stunned fans after announcing that her relationship with fellow musician, Arrow Bwoy, is officially over.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026, the mother of two penned a deeply personal post titled “POSTPARTUM & HEARTBREAK”, reflecting the toll of love, loss and early motherhood.

Nadia revealed that the past 18 months had been a draining cycle of on‑and‑off attempts to salvage their bond.

“Over the past few months, I made the difficult decision to go separate ways with my partner”

“This has not been an easy journey for either of us, especially because we were not only partners in life, but also parents to young children who mean the world to us,” she wrote.

Despite previously opening up on her desire to have a traditional family, she confessed that exhaustion had finally eclipsed hope.

“I have hoped and prayed that things would have been different for the last 1 and half years… I fought soo hard but I guess I lost,” she shared.

Behind the glamorous stage lights, Nadia painted a stark picture of juggling fame with private battles.

She spoke of the immense mental and physical strain of navigating postpartum recovery while enduring heartbreak.

“Balancing motherhood, healing, work and public life while trying to remain strong for my children has been one of the hardest experiences I have faced,” she explained.

Her honesty has sparked waves of empathy online, though not without skepticism.

Some netizens speculate the announcement could be a clout‑chasing stunt, noting that both artists are actively promoting new projects.





The Kenyan DAILY POST