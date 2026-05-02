Amejiua! VIDEO captures TONY ODHIAMBO and guards in a frantic search after CONNIE GITHINJI fell from the 6th floor of an Airbnb in Kileleshwa







Saturday, May 2, 2026 - A video has surfaced showing the tense moments after Murang’a University student, Connie Githinji, fell from the sixth floor of an Airbnb in Kileleshwa.

In the footage, Tony Odhiambo, now considered the prime suspect, is seen alongside security guards frantically searching for Connie after the fall.

He is heard shouting “Amejiua” (she has killed herself) as they try to locate her.

Odhiambo is also heard claiming that he had earlier alerted both the Airbnb host and security personnel, alleging that Connie had threatened to take her own life.

“I even called the Airbnb host, Hellen, and told her that she was threatening to commit suicide,” he says in the video.

However, a postmortem report has since revealed that Connie had suffered physical assault before her death, raising serious questions and pointing to a possible murder.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Watch the video>>> below

New Video Captures Tony Odhiambo and Security Guard Rushing to Locate Constance Githinji While Shouting "Amejiua" Moments After She Fell from Kileleshwa Airbnb pic.twitter.com/oqq56EJxIO — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) May 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST