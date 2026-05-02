Amejiua! VIDEO captures TONY ODHIAMBO and guards in a frantic search after CONNIE GITHINJI fell from the 6th floor of an Airbnb in Kileleshwa

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - A video has surfaced showing the tense moments after Murang’a University student, Connie Githinji, fell from the sixth floor of an Airbnb in Kileleshwa.
In the footage, Tony Odhiambo, now considered the prime
suspect, is seen alongside security guards frantically searching for Connie
after the fall.
He is heard shouting “Amejiua” (she has killed herself) as
they try to locate her.
Odhiambo is also heard claiming that he had earlier alerted
both the Airbnb host and security personnel, alleging that Connie had
threatened to take her own life.
“I even called the Airbnb host, Hellen, and told her that
she was threatening to commit suicide,” he says in the video.
However, a postmortem report has since revealed that Connie
had suffered physical assault before her death, raising serious questions and
pointing to a possible murder.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Watch the video>>> below
New Video Captures Tony Odhiambo and Security Guard Rushing to Locate Constance Githinji While Shouting "Amejiua" Moments After She Fell from Kileleshwa Airbnb pic.twitter.com/oqq56EJxIO— Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) May 1, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments