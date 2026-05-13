UTAWEZANA!! Cheeky Slay Queen stuns rapper MEJJA during live performance at Pwani University with her bold move (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 13,
2026 - A video of rapper Mejja
performing during the recent Pwani
University Cultural Week has sparked reactions on social media.
In the viral clip, the veteran rapper was entertaining the
crowd with his hit song Utawezana as a bold Slay Queen added flair to the
performance with her cheeky antics.
At one point, the Slay Queen is seen playfully rubbing
Mejja’s “kitambi” while gazing at him passionately as the excited crowd erupted
in cheers.
The unexpected moment appeared to catch the rapper off
guard, prompting him to step back with a smirk, seemingly realizing the
interaction was getting a little too heated.
The video has since sparked hilarious reactions online, with
netizens joking about Coastal ladies and their alleged charm and confidence
when it comes to matters of romance.
Watch the video>>> below
Nadeadi 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dkoG80TAVd— Boniface (@kilundeezy) May 12, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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