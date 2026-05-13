UTAWEZANA!! Cheeky Slay Queen stuns rapper MEJJA during live performance at Pwani University with her bold move (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - A video of rapper Mejja performing during the recent Pwani University Cultural Week has sparked reactions on social media.

In the viral clip, the veteran rapper was entertaining the crowd with his hit song Utawezana as a bold Slay Queen added flair to the performance with her cheeky antics.

At one point, the Slay Queen is seen playfully rubbing Mejja’s “kitambi” while gazing at him passionately as the excited crowd erupted in cheers.

The unexpected moment appeared to catch the rapper off guard, prompting him to step back with a smirk, seemingly realizing the interaction was getting a little too heated.

The video has since sparked hilarious reactions online, with netizens joking about Coastal ladies and their alleged charm and confidence when it comes to matters of romance.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST