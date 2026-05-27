A whistleblower reveals PCEA Thika Town Parish, Reverend DANIEL KAMAU NDIRITU, took his own life - Exposes how he was tormented by the church leadership before his death







Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - Fresh claims have emerged surrounding the sudden death of PCEA Thika Town Parish Reverend, Daniel Kamau Ndiritu, with a whistleblower revealing that the cleric took his own life after facing emotional pressure and frustration linked to church leadership.

In a lengthy emotional statement shared on Facebook, the whistleblower expressed sorrow over the death of the reverend, claiming that he had been silently battling depression while continuing to faithfully serve in the ministry.

“I respectfully write this 2nd letter with a heavy heart following the heartbreaking passing of Rev. Daniel Ndiritu,” part of the statement read.

The whistleblower alleged that instead of receiving support during his struggles, the reverend may have faced humiliation, disciplinary action, and possible dismissal from church leadership.

According to the claims, Rev. Ndiritu had continued preaching and ministering to others while privately dealing with emotional exhaustion and depression.

“If reports I received are true that Rev. Daniel was not paid during his sick off, and on the day he unlived himself, he was summoned to a Presbytery meeting where termination awaited him while he was already struggling emotionally, then this tragedy should cause serious reflection within church leadership structures,” the statement further read.

The whistleblower also questioned why the reverend’s alleged request for a transfer had not been addressed.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST