A whistleblower reveals PCEA Thika Town Parish, Reverend DANIEL KAMAU NDIRITU, took his own life - Exposes how he was tormented by the church leadership before his death

Wednesday, May 27,
2026 - Fresh claims have emerged surrounding the sudden death of PCEA Thika
Town Parish Reverend, Daniel Kamau Ndiritu, with a whistleblower revealing that
the cleric took his own life after facing emotional pressure and frustration
linked to church leadership.
In a lengthy emotional statement shared on Facebook, the
whistleblower expressed sorrow over the death of the reverend, claiming that he
had been silently battling depression while continuing to faithfully serve in the
ministry.
“I respectfully write this 2nd letter with a heavy heart
following the heartbreaking passing of Rev. Daniel Ndiritu,” part of the
statement read.
The whistleblower alleged that instead of receiving support
during his struggles, the reverend may have faced humiliation, disciplinary
action, and possible dismissal from church leadership.
According to the claims, Rev. Ndiritu had continued
preaching and ministering to others while privately dealing with emotional
exhaustion and depression.
“If reports I received are true that Rev. Daniel was not
paid during his sick off, and on the day he unlived himself, he was summoned to
a Presbytery meeting where termination awaited him while he was already
struggling emotionally, then this tragedy should cause serious reflection
within church leadership structures,” the statement further read.
The whistleblower also questioned why the reverend’s alleged
request for a transfer had not been addressed.
Check out the post
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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