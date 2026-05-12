A Tanzanian gold dealer is the prime suspect in the murder of university lady, ALICE RIANGA - It’s believed he was sponsoring her lavish lifestyle







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - A Tanzanian gold dealer is the prime suspect in the murder of university student, Alice Rianga, in a case that has sparked public outrage.

Maximillian John Madeni, a Tanzanian gold dealer based in Bondo town, was arrested after the body of Alice Rianga, a 20-year-old second-year Bachelor of Education Science student at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, was found dumped in a forest.

According to Bondo Sub-County Police Commandant Robert Aboki, the body was discovered by local women who were out fetching firewood.

He said they stumbled upon the remains before alerting authorities.

The police boss further revealed that Alice was last seen on Wednesday last week after reportedly leaving her hostel room in Bondo town for the university’s main campus, but she never returned.

Her roommate, Kayla Wanyonyi, filed a missing person report the following Sunday, only for the description to match the body that had been recovered a day earlier.

Preliminary investigations have linked Madeni to the crime after the roommate identified him as the deceased’s boyfriend.

It is believed that the Tanzanian national had been sponsoring the deceased student’s lavish lifestyle, which she openly showcased on social media.

Following his arrest, rowdy students stormed a residential apartment where the suspect was being held, baying for his blood.

However, police officers were deployed to the scene and managed to protect the suspect from being lynched.





The Kenyan DAILY POST