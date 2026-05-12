A Tanzanian gold dealer is the prime suspect in the murder of university lady, ALICE RIANGA - It’s believed he was sponsoring her lavish lifestyle

Tuesday, May 12, 2026
- A Tanzanian gold dealer is the prime suspect in the murder of university
student, Alice Rianga, in a case that has sparked public outrage.
Maximillian John Madeni, a Tanzanian gold dealer based in
Bondo town, was arrested after the body of Alice Rianga, a 20-year-old
second-year Bachelor of Education Science student at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga
University of Science and Technology, was found dumped in a forest.
According to Bondo Sub-County Police Commandant Robert
Aboki, the body was discovered by local women who were out fetching firewood.
He said they stumbled upon the remains before alerting
authorities.
The police boss further revealed that Alice was last seen on
Wednesday last week after reportedly leaving her hostel room in Bondo town for
the university’s main campus, but she never returned.
Her roommate, Kayla Wanyonyi, filed a missing person report
the following Sunday, only for the description to match the body that had been
recovered a day earlier.
Preliminary investigations have linked Madeni to the crime
after the roommate identified him as the deceased’s boyfriend.
It is believed that the Tanzanian national had been
sponsoring the deceased student’s lavish lifestyle, which she openly showcased
on social media.
Following his arrest, rowdy students stormed a residential
apartment where the suspect was being held, baying for his blood.
However, police officers were deployed to the scene and managed to protect the suspect from being lynched.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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