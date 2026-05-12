TRENDING!! Man dating two LADIES shares video getting cozy with them and netizens are talking (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - A man dating two ladies has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing a video of himself spending quality time with his girlfriends.

In the viral clip, the man is seen goofing around with the two ladies as they take turns locking lips with him, leaving many netizens talking.

The video has triggered a flurry of reactions online, with some netizens, especially men, joking that they wished they were in his shoes.

Others, however, speculated that the young women were motivated by money, claiming that some people treat relationships like business transactions and would do anything for financial gain.

“This is how most of you are in your relationships anyway. The only difference is that it doesn’t happen simultaneously in the same room… yet,” one netizen quipped.

Watch the video>>> below

Talk to your kids 🙆🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5dRFwZWNAh — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) May 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST