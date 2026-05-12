TRENDING!! Man dating two LADIES shares video getting cozy with them and netizens are talking (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - A man dating two ladies has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing a video of himself spending quality time with his girlfriends.
In the viral clip, the man is seen goofing around with the
two ladies as they take turns locking lips with him, leaving many netizens
talking.
The video has triggered a flurry of reactions online, with
some netizens, especially men, joking that they wished they were in his shoes.
Others, however, speculated that the young women were
motivated by money, claiming that some people treat relationships like business
transactions and would do anything for financial gain.
“This is how most of you are in your relationships anyway.
The only difference is that it doesn’t happen simultaneously in the same room…
yet,” one netizen quipped.
Watch the video>>> below
Talk to your kids 🙆🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/5dRFwZWNAh— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) May 11, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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