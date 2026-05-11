A MUBABA linked to the murder of flashy campus student, ALICE RIANGA, whose body was dumped in a forest







Monday, May 11, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged following the tragic discovery of the body of missing Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology student, Alice Rianga, whose body was found dumped in a forest days after she disappeared.

According to reports, detectives are investigating Alice’s older lover, described by sources as a “mubaba” old enough to be her father, as the prime suspect in the gruesome murder.

Alice was last seen on Thursday before her phone suddenly went off, raising concern among family members and friends.

After unsuccessful attempts to reach her, relatives launched an online search campaign, circulating her photos widely on social media in the hope of finding her safe.

Sadly, the search ended in tragedy after her body was discovered abandoned in a forest under unclear circumstances.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage online, with many Kenyans demanding swift investigations and justice for the slain university student.

A look at Alice’s social media pages paints the picture of a young woman who enjoyed a flashy lifestyle, frequently sharing photos of expensive outings, trendy fashion and luxurious experiences.

Detectives are now piecing together her final moments and pursuing crucial leads that could help unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST