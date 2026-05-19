27-year-old JACKLINE WANJIRU was doused with acid for having an affair with a married man - Wife hired masked men to carry out the attack! Details emerge







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the brutal acid attack on 27-year-old Jackline Wanjiru, who succumbed to severe burn injuries after unknown assailants splashed her with a highly concentrated acidic liquid in Kiritiri Town, Embu County.

Wanjiru, a mother of one, was heading to the miraa market on Friday morning at around 5:30 a.m when the shocking incident occurred.

Preliminary reports indicate that the attackers also splashed the corrosive liquid on the boda boda rider she had hired during the early morning trip, in an attack that residents believe was premeditated and personal.

According to witnesses, Wanjiru had hired boda boda rider John Juma to take her to the market before they were intercepted by another motorcycle carrying two masked and hooded men.

The assailants poured a liquid suspected to be acid on the two victims without any confrontation before fleeing into the darkness.

Residents who heard loud screams rushed to the scene and found the victims writhing in pain with severe burns.

The two were rushed to a nearby hospital, with Wanjiru later being referred to Embu Level Five Hospital for specialized treatment, where she later died while receiving treatment.

Reports now indicate that the attack may have been orchestrated by a woman who accused Wanjiru of having an affair with her husband.

According to a social media user familiar with the case, the main suspect has already been identified.

See Facebook post below

The Kenyan DAILY POST